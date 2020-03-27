Kandivli society’s unique ways to fight back

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:57 IST

From using toothpicks to avoid touching buttons in the lift to getting one resident to buy essentials for multiple families, Hiranandani Heritage, a residential complex in Kandivli with 436 flats across five buildings, has taken different steps to ensure social distancing amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The idea is to have fewer people exposed and at risk once they step out of the colony,” said Sagar Vira, resident. “We ask our friends and close neighbours about the requirements on social media groups. One person volunteers on a rotational basis. Also, each resident comes and collects their items from the main entrance.”

The society has barred entry of vendors, relatives, friends and house help, ensuring complete lockdown of the gym and swimming pool facilities. All security staff have been given hand sanitisers and masks and all benches from the garden area have been removed to discourage people from gathering, said another resident. “Committee members are regularly communicating with the residents to ensure there is no confusion. Beyond this if someone is still facing issues, their case is addressed by the taskforce,” said a committee member requesting anonymity.

Apart from providing food to the security staff, arrangements for their stay have been made within the society itself, said Vira. “Our society members have also begun arranging food for daily wage labourers and distribution is being done through proper channels, with precautionary measures,” he said.