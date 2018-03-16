Kalyan-Dombivli civic chief P Velarasu transferred within a year

Within a year after he joined as the civic body chief for Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), IAS officer P Velarasu has been transferred as joint managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Friday.

Sources from Kalyan-Dombivli claim that his sudden transfer is a result of the recent incidents of fire at Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan.

“I have not received any official order as of now, however, there are possibilities of my transfer,” said Velarasu.

In a notice served by additional chief secretary, general administration department, Mantralay, Mumbai, Mukesh Khullar, it is stated that civic officer Govind Bodke is appointed as the new commissioner of KDMC.

Velarasu joined KDMC in May 2017. During his tenure, he did not take up any major projects for the city, which has been a matter of concern among the local politicos and residents of the twin city.

Velarasu had been the collector of Thane district earlier and was appointed as a municipal commissioner for the first time. IAS officer of 2002 batch, Velrasu had been collector at Nashik, sub-divisional officer at Nanded and CEO of Zilla Parishad at Parbhani.