KDMC plans four-lane bridge over Waldhuni river

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:12 IST

In order to ease congestion and improve east-west connectivity in Kalyan city, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is planning to construct a rail overbridge over Waldhuni river.

Civic officials said the bridge will ease traffic on Kalyan-Murbad and Kalyan-Ulhasnagar routes.

Commuters take the congested Subhash bridge to reach Kalyan, Murbad and Ulhasnagar and eastern and western parts of Kalyan city.

On Friday, KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke and Kalyan member of Parliament (MP) Shrikant Shinde met to discuss the project.

The civic body has approached Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for funds for the project. As per the civic body, the construction of the bridge will cost ₹358 crore.

“We have already prepared the detailed project report of the bridge. After the MMRDA replies, we will go ahead with to start the process to implement the project. This will be a major bridge in the city,” said an officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

The project will be put up in the upcoming general body meeting and get sanctioned from officials.

Commuters travelling on Subhash bridge are hassled every day. The bridge is 20 years old and it sees 8,000 vehicles daily.

“Every day, I get stuck in traffic on Murbad road due to congestion on Subhash bridge. Sometimes, vehicles come to a standstill for 15 to 20 minutes. It is high time we get an alternative bridge,” said Subhash Mhatre, 38, who travels to Ulhasnagar from Kalyan daily.

The civic body has plans to construct a 3-km-long four-lane bridge that will start from Bhavani Chowk in Kalyan (West) to Vitthalwadi ST depot in Kalyan (East).

“The bridge will also benefit residents of Kolsewadi in Kalyan (East) who can easily travel to Kalyan (West), Ulhasnagar and Murbad road within minutes. The load on the existing bridge will end,” said a KDMC official.

Since the bridge will cross the railway line, the civic body will seek permission from the Central Railway.

“As of now, we cannot say how much time it will take to build the bridge. The bridge will be a major link from east to west,” added the officer.

Sukhdev Patil, senior police inspector of Kalyan (traffic), said, “Subhash bridge connects Ulhasnagar city and Murbad and so it is always crowded. We deploy at least four traffic personnel daily. However, there is a need to have a wider bridge to meet the demand of the increasing traffic.”