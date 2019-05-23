KDMC to Central Railway: Submit details of repair work at Dombivli RoB

Two days after the Central Railway (CR) asked the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to shut a road overbridge (RoB) near Dombivli railway station, the civic body sought details regarding the repair work that will be undertaken there.

The bridge had been deemed unfit for use by an audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B). On Monday, CR wrote to KDMC to shut the RoB from May 27.

On Wednesday, KDMC wrote to CR, asking the latter to submit the IIT-B audit report. It also asked for the agreement of cost-sharing between KDMC and railways, methodology and time frame for the repair work.

“These details are required to understand the cost of the project. The RoB connects Dombivli (West) with the rest of the city. Before shutting it down, we will need the consent of the traffic police,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC. “The only link left will be Thakurli RoB, which passes through Railway Colony. Considering this, a joint discussion should be held between the railway and the local police.”

Koli added that she will hold a meeting with railway officials on Thursday, to discuss the details of the repair work.

First Published: May 23, 2019 02:45 IST