Keep construction sites clean: KDMC to builders

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:27 IST

Followed by several cases of dengue reported from the eastern part of Kalyan city, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner has appealed to residents to keep a watch on construction sites where water is accumulated for days.

KDMC chief Govind Bodke asked the civic officials to take action against builders if larvae are found at construction sites.

The civic body chief convened a meeting recently with the officials, after several cases of dengue were reported in Ganeshwadi, Kolsewadi and Katemanivali areas of Kalyan (East).

“If dengue larvae are found at construction sites, the civic officials have been asked to act against builders who are not taking necessary measures to keep the area clean,”said Bodke.

The civic body chief also visited several places in Kalyan (East) to review the situation.

“There are several places in Kalyan and Dombivli where construction work is going on. Often, water accumulates at the sites and builders don’t pay heed to this. Dengue larvae are often found at such places. This also affects the residents living nearby that site,” added Bodke.

After residents of Kalyan (East) complained of increasing dengue cases, the municipal corporation surveyed the area and found 11 suspected cases last week.

Around 10,000 residents live in Ganeshwadi, Kolsewadi, Laxmibaug, and Anandwadi in Kalyan (East).

Residents informed Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) that there were many cases of dengue-like symptoms.

For the past one week, KDMC health department took up a survey, sprayed medicines and started an awareness campaign. The team of civic employees surveyed houses in these areas and found dengue larvae in around 30 sites.

An officer from health department of KDMC , who did not wish to be named, said, “We will serve notices to builders if dengue larvae is found at construction sites.”

A team of state government officials from health department also went to these areas.

Five of a family have dengue in Shivaji Nagar, Kalyan (East).

The team visited places at Ganeshwadi and Shivaji Nagar to study the dengue cases.

“After learning about the increasing number of dengue cases in these areas, we decided to review the situation. The civic body has sprayed medicines and is also spreading awareness. The situation is now under control,” said an officer of health department, state government, who did not wish to be named.

The KDMC had prepared a plan to curb epidemics during the period in which water borne illness and other illness are reported majorly.

“The plan was prepared to ensure all departments come together to curb such diseases,” added the officer.

However the cleanliness work is ot up to the mark, said residents.