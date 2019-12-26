Keep kids safe amid CAA-NRC protests, child rights body to DGP

mumbai

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:25 IST

The Maharashtra state commission for protection of child rights (MSCPCR) has written to the Maharashtra director general of police, raising concerns over safety of children amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register for Citizens. They have requested the state police chief to take utmost care to protect schoolchildren and provide security to educational institutes to prevent any untoward incident.

The office of the DGP has issued a circular to all police commissioners and superintendents of police across Maharashtra. “Following the order of the president of MSCPCR, we are informing you that due to ongoing protests against

CAA and NRC, we have perceived violence at many places and in such a scenario, it is very important to be on alert and take required steps in terms of security of students and with immediate effect take appropriate security measures in nearby schools and junior colleges and ensure safety of students,” stated the circular.

The letter has been marked to all educational institutes, commissioners of major municipal corporations and the commissioner of women and child welfare department.

They have requested the state police chief to take utmost care to protect schoolchildren and provide security to educational institutes to prevent any untoward incident.

The office of the DGP has issued a circular to all police commissioners and superintendents of police across Maharashtra. “Following the order of the president of MSCPCR, we are informing you that due to ongoing protests against CAA and NRC, we have perceived violence at many places and in such a scenario, it is very important to be on alert and take required steps in terms of security of students and with immediate effect take appropriate security measures in nearby schools and junior colleges and ensure safety of students.”

The letter has been marked to all educational institutes, commissioners of major municipal corporations and the commissioner of women and child welfare department.