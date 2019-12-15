e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Mumbai News

KEM tragedy: DMER panel to submit report in 15 days

mumbai Updated: Dec 15, 2019
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra, which is the regulating body for the medical education in the state, formed a seven-member committee on Thursday to investigate the short-circuit and fire mishap at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, that led to the death of a two-month-old boy, Prince Pannelal Rajbhar, last month.

Confirming the development, DMER director Dr TP Lahane, said, “We have instructed the panel to submit the report within 15 days.”

The committee consists of paediatricians, electricians hired by the state government and the medical superintendent of JJ Hospital.

A senior panel member said, “We will start our investigation from Monday and look into the report compiled by the municipal corporation. We will also ask the police to submit its investigation report.”

On November 7, a short circuit had caused the nodes of an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine attached to Prince to melt. He suffered 22% burns and his left arm had to be amputated on November 11.

On November 22, the infant succumbed to infection caused by burns after suffering a cardiac arrest. His father, Pannelal, had alleged that hospital’s negligence led to his son’s death.

Pannelal had submitted a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), requesting an independent inquiry into the incident.

After DMER decided to form an independent panel, Pannelal said he was satisfied with the appointment.

“If my child’s condition had become serious, the hospital [KEM] should have taken him to a burn-speciality hospital instead of treating him at KEM’s paediatric ICU. Prince’s post-mortem report clearly stated that he had died because of the infection caused from the burns. I hope my son gets justice,” he said.

As a part of its probe, BMC had recorded the statements of more than 12 people and submitted its report to Ashwini Joshi, the then additional municipal commissioner (health).

In the standing committee, Joshi described the incident as a “mere accident”. Bhoiwada police is also inquiring into the matter.

