Kharghar pedals for green drive, to get more cycles

mumbai

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:15 IST

Four months after the introduction of cycle renting services in Kharghar, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has decided to increase the number of stands.

At present, cycle stands are near Utsav Chowk, Kharghar railway station, Sector 15 and near Central Park.

The rent-a-cycle initiative was started in Kharghar in July after it got a great response in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) node where it was launched in November 2018.

During monsoon, the facility was not used by many, but now people have started using it and they have urged Cidco to expand the services in other sectors of Kharghar.

Ramesh Giri, executive engineer, Cidco, said, “On popular demand, we are mulling extending the services to Sectors 35, 10, 12 and 15, among others. We will increase the number of stands after a survey.”

The service was introduced in Kharghar with 80 cycles and it received a positive response from residents.

Cidco plans to extend the services to other places.

CISF Chowk, Kendriya Vihar, Cidco Colony, NIFT and Shilp Chowk are few locations which are likely to get new cycle stands.

The operations are carried out by a private agency, Yulu, whereas Cidco has given space for setting up stations at a fixed nominal rate.

Most commuters in Kharghar are office-goers and this has helped them commute better. More stands will ensure that more people would use the facility.

“The response is positive and increasing the number of stands will benefit residents. Office- goers have been using regularly,” said a Cidco official.

The users are charged ₹10 for an initial 30 minutes of the ride and ₹5 for every additional 30 minutes ride.

The users need to download the Yulu app to get started and then unlock the cycle after paying the charges. All the cycles are GPS-enabled to avoid any incident of theft.

Shirish Rane, 40, a Kharghar resident said, “I use the cycle from Kharghar station. The services are available at only select places and if we have to go to other areas, it gets difficult.”

Kharghar residents have often complained about refusals and autorickshaws not plying by the meter. Amid this, cycles give independence to commuters to travel conveniently.

“Thanks to cycle renting service, commuters no more have to negotiate with autorickshaw drivers. I can travel as per my time and don’t have to go through the hassle of looking for an auto. More cycle stands will help commuters in a big way,” said Rupesh Mallik, 30, a Kharghar resident, who travels to Vashi every day.