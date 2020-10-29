e-paper
Kopar building collapse: Alert 25-year-old helped save 75

Kopar building collapse: Alert 25-year-old helped save 75

mumbai Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:43 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

While the Maina Vittu Niwas building in Kopar, Dombivli, collapsed on Thursday morning, none of the 75 residents were injured thanks to an alert resident, Kunal Mohite, 25, who was the first to realise the structure was developing cracks.

“Around 4am, I realised the rear portion of our kitchen had developed cracks and some parts fell off. I alerted my family and other residents immediately and asked them to leave. After we rushed out onto a street safely, a portion of the building collapsed within 20 minutes,” said Mohite, who lived on the first floor with his family. “Residents started to panic and scream. We have lost all our belongings, but I am glad nobody got hurt.”

