Last-minute requests for FYJC seats causes chaos

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:58 IST

Chaos ensued at the office of the deputy director of education at Charni Road on Tuesday as more than a hundred students and their parents queued up to secure admissions to first-year junior colleges, nearly three months after the process started.

The education department has given students a final chance of securing admission under colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) provided there are vacant seats in the selected college. Students have been asked to apply between October 15 and 17. On Tuesday, many students from across MMR queued up at the office since morning. While most students had cleared their Class 10 exams in August (repeaters), there were also a few who could not secure their admissions earlier owing to various reasons.

“I could not secure my admission and missed the deadline despite being allotted a college because we had to go to our home town due to a family emergency. We came back last week and are now hoping to get a seat,” said Riddhi Bhosle, a student from Andheri.

Amit Sharma, a student from Vashi, had applied for rechecking of his papers and thus was late to apply in the online process. “I hope that I get a college near my house as travelling would become a hassle,” he added. While many students also came with requests to cancel their existing admissions, officials said that cancellations will not be allowed at this point.

Until Tuesday afternoon, over a hundred students were given tokens to fill in their application. Several others who came in the evening were asked to come on Wednesday. “We will ensure that all the remaining students get admissions against vacant seats. Students need not panic as there are enough vacant seats,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education for the Mumbai region.

At the end of seven admission rounds, nearly 2.18 lakh students have secured their admissions in colleges across MMR. This year, there were nearly 3.10 lakh seats up for grabs, of which, over 90,000 are now lying vacant.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:58 IST