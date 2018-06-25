Legislative council polls today in Mumbai and Konkan: BJP, Shiv Sena battle heats up

The biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council to graduates’ constituency in Mumbai and Konkan and to teachers’ constituency in Mumbai and Nashik will be held today. Saffron allies – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are pitted against each other in three of the constituencies.

The warring saffron allies will battle it out against each other in the graduates’ and teachers’ constituency in Mumbai and in the graduates’ constituency in Konkan.

All the four seats will see a multi-corner fight, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and Lok Bharti Party also in the fray.

Fifty two candidates, including several independents will be fighting for the four seats. The counting of votes will be done on June 28.

The school education department had also declared a holiday but there was confusion about this and some educational institutions may remain open.

The elections were called for as the term of four MLCs –Deepak Sawant (Shiv Sena), Kapil Patil (Lok Bharti Party), Niranjan Davkhare (former NCP and now BJP) and Apoorva Hire (Independent) ends on July 7.

For the Mumbai graduates’ constituency, Sena’s Vilas Potnis will be pitted against BJP’s Dr Amit Mehta. Sena has dropped its sitting MLC and state health minister Deepak Sawant from this nomination. The Congress and the NCP are backing Rajendra Korde.

In Konkan graduates’ constituency, BJP’s Niranjan Dawkhare (incumbent MLC who defected from NCP) will take on Sena’s Sanjay More and NCP’s Najeeb Mulla.

In Mumbai teachers’ constituency, the incumbent MLC – Kapil Patil of Lok Bharti will fight against Sena’s Shivaji Shendge and independent candidate Anil Deshmukh (supported by the BJP). Congress and NCP have given their support to Patil.

For Nashik teachers’ constituency, Congress and NCP have again come together against BJP candidate Aniket Patil, son of former union minister and Congress leader Vijay Patil. NCP has pitted Sandeep Bedse, former personal assistant of former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

In the graduates’ constituency, only graduates from recognised Indian universities can register and vote, while in the teachers’ constituency, only full-time teachers from secondary schools and colleges can register and vote.