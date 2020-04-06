e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Living in lockdown: This Mulund society gets organic veggies, mangoes delivered home

Living in lockdown: This Mulund society gets organic veggies, mangoes delivered home

mumbai Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:05 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

With almost 1,000 residents, Vikas Paradise, a residential colony in Mulund, has set up a system to get fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to its residents.

On Monday morning, around one tonne of fresh fruits and vegetables were delivered to a collection centre near Vikas Paradise’s main gate. Today, around 300 dozen mangoes are expected. “Instead of our residents stepping out to purchase vegetables and fruits, we thought we could get them good quality and organic produce from farms at a good rate. It can be a little expensive, but those who want to, can opt for it,” said a committee member.

Resident Vishal Thakkar said, “Though it was delayed once and we had to call a local vendor, otherwise we are regularly provided with parcels from Nashik.”

The colony’s management committee imposed restrictions on people’s movement as soon as the lockdown was announced. Initially, there was some opposition. “When the decision to not allow maids inside the society was taken, it was difficult for members to accept it. But now they appreciate the foresight,” said a committee member. Other initiatives by the committee include organising musical.

