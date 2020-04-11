Lockdown: IIT-B platform to streamline relief work

mumbai

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:23 IST

A group of students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), with the help of alumni, have created a platform to connect those providing relief aid during the Covid-19 outbreak to the volunteers who have resources or manpower.

There are various organisations and support groups across the country lending a helping hand to those who are worst affected by the global pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. While many are providing food and shelter to migrant workers and daily wage labourers, others are providing essential commodities and medical supplies. There are a host of volunteers, too, who are helping with the relief work. An online platform or interface called ‘URHope’, designed by the students of IIT-B will help in bringing these organisations and volunteers together.

“If any of us want to help by volunteering or providing resources, we can use this interface to find an organisation that may need help. It will act as a connecting bridge between those who can provide help to those who may need it,” said a student involved in the project.

The first step is to get registered on the interface through https://bit.ly/coronareliefindia.

Here, one can register as an individual or organisation and provide details of the services one wishes to provide or requires. Once registered, you can find a match based on the database.

“There are people who wish to volunteer in the relief process, but don’t know where to go. So, to ease the process of accessing, as well as providing relief, some of us [students and working professionals] have come together to create an online platform/interface called URHope. One can register: if one needs help [for food, medicine, accommodation etc.], if one is providing help or if one wishes to volunteer with someone who has already initiated a relief process,” read a statement by the student group, IIT-B for Justice.