e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Lockdown: IIT-B platform to streamline relief work

Lockdown: IIT-B platform to streamline relief work

mumbai Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:23 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

A group of students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), with the help of alumni, have created a platform to connect those providing relief aid during the Covid-19 outbreak to the volunteers who have resources or manpower.

There are various organisations and support groups across the country lending a helping hand to those who are worst affected by the global pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. While many are providing food and shelter to migrant workers and daily wage labourers, others are providing essential commodities and medical supplies. There are a host of volunteers, too, who are helping with the relief work. An online platform or interface called ‘URHope’, designed by the students of IIT-B will help in bringing these organisations and volunteers together.

“If any of us want to help by volunteering or providing resources, we can use this interface to find an organisation that may need help. It will act as a connecting bridge between those who can provide help to those who may need it,” said a student involved in the project.

The first step is to get registered on the interface through https://bit.ly/coronareliefindia.

Here, one can register as an individual or organisation and provide details of the services one wishes to provide or requires. Once registered, you can find a match based on the database.

“There are people who wish to volunteer in the relief process, but don’t know where to go. So, to ease the process of accessing, as well as providing relief, some of us [students and working professionals] have come together to create an online platform/interface called URHope. One can register: if one needs help [for food, medicine, accommodation etc.], if one is providing help or if one wishes to volunteer with someone who has already initiated a relief process,” read a statement by the student group, IIT-B for Justice.

top news
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
Union ministers, top officials return to offices from Monday. It’s a message
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
As Tablighi Jamaat-linked cases rise, Delhi govt gives them a different name
LIVE| Maharashtra reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
LIVE| Maharashtra reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
Huawei’s next popular phone might get this ‘unique’ camera setup first
Huawei’s next popular phone might get this ‘unique’ camera setup first
Covid-19: Flight services, railway travel may be suspended till month-end
Covid-19: Flight services, railway travel may be suspended till month-end
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
‘45,000 cases if no lockdown’: Govt cites analysis to show restriction impact
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news