Lockdown to benefit work on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:21 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will demolish a British-era Amrutanjan bridge along the Mumbai-Pune expressway using controlled blasting. According to officials, the work was not possible owing to heavy traffic along the expressway. However, with a nation-wide lockdown imposed, the work will be completed in 10 days. “The bridge has not been in use for long. The road beneath has a sharp turn which makes it an accident-prone spot,” an official from MSRDC said. The authority has proposed a 10-km traffic diversion for goods vehicles for 10 days.

