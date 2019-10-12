Look at bad roads and vote wisely: Kalyan residents

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:33 IST

Irked with the bad condition of a road at Kalyan’s Vasant Valley, a group of morning walkers has put up a banner asking citizens to vote wisely in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Several locals regularly use the road, which runs along the University of Mumbai (MU) sub-centre, for morning and evening walks. For the past four months, they have been complaining about the poor condition of the roads. They claimed that the road was dug up for gas pipeline work four months ago and since then the work is being carried out slowly. After it stopped raining, morning walkers started wearing masks as the road is dusty.

An official from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said, “The work of the gas pipeline was taken up by a company four months ago and it had slowed down during monsoon. The company is supposed to restore the entire stretch after the work done.”

The official said the KDMC has started repairing pothole-filled roads in different areas. “We will also take up the work on this particular road soon,” added the official.

“We have developed breathing trouble while walking due to the bad condition of the road. When we started living here, we were happy to have good road and safe environment but today the situation has changed,” said Dinesh Kewale, 48, a resident of Vasant Valley.

The morning walk group had even approached KDMC several times but to no avail. “We had approached the civic ward officer but it did not make any difference. When the entire road below your building is bad in condition what are supposed to do? This is the reason why we have put up a banner asking people to vote wisely,” said Sampat Nirmal, 62, another morning walker.

