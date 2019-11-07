Look-out notices issued against 4 directors of Ghatkopar jeweller

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:19 IST

The police have issued look-out circulars (LOCs) against four directors of Ghatkopar-based Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers (RSJ) after a cheating case was registered against them for allegedly duping several investors using ponzi cash and gold schemes. Another LOC has also been issued against a family member of the directors.

The LOCs were issued against Jayesh Shah, his brother Nilesh Shah, and their three sons, a senior officer told HT. All of them were booked by the Pantnagar police on November 2 under sections of 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was handed over to the Economic Offences Wing on Monday. The accused — Nilesh and Zenil (one of the sons) — did not respond to HT’s calls and text messages. EOW officials said that so far, 17 investors have come forward with complaints against RSJ, claiming the jeweller cheated them by luring them with various lucrative gold schemes. Most of the investors, however, chose to not speak on record.

The firm had shut down its shop on October 28, which led to rumours that it had gone bankrupt. Zenil had then lodged a non-cognizable complaint against unidentified people for maligning them. On October 30, a large number of investors had gathered outside the shop along with MP Manoj Kotak and local MLA Parag Shah. The directors, too, arrived at the shop and started returning gold to investors. However, the number of investors increased quickly and RSJ ran out of gold, and eventually shut the shop again.

Later, Kotak and Parag Shah, along with a group of investors, met the EOW chief, requesting him to look into the matter. Investors have alleged that Jayesh had promised them gold equivalent to the money deposited in 12 monthly equal instalments. While the investors were required to pay 11 instalments, the contribution for the 12th month was to be borne by the jeweller. RSJ allegedly ran multiple cash and gold schemes.

One of the investors said RSJ’s making charge was as low as ₹200 for every gram of gold. RSJ also accepted raw gold as deposit and customers preferred the jeweller over banks for depositing unaccounted raw gold to earn interest at lucrative rates, said the investor.

Ghatkopar resident, advocate Vinod Sampat, who is providing legal guidance to the investors, said the firm was four decades old and was famous in the area. Earlier, it was located in Vohra Apartment in Vallabh Baug lane in Ghatkopar, but later shifted to MG Road. “The jeweller is very well-known among the local Gujarati community and a number of Gujarati families were associated with the firm. But after the crisis, the customers felt deceived. According to my assessment, around 500 investors have been hit by the crisis,” Sampat said.

Another police officer said that they have found that many investors deposited cash and gold with the jeweller for lucrative returns. “As a lot of the cash invested by them was unaccounted for, they are hesitating to come forward, perhaps apprehending that their source of income would be questioned,” said the officer.

The EOW is examining the possibility of applying provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act to the case. “We are checking if the jeweller had floated cash or gold ponzi schemes. If any evidences surfaces, which indicates the possibility of a ponzi scheme, then the MPID Act would be added in the case,” said an EOW officer.