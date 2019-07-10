Lull in rainfall to stay in Mumbai: light showers likely on Wednesday

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Tuesday said a break in monsoon conditions is expected from Wednesday in Mumbai.

“Over the next 24 hours, rainfall over Mumbai is expected to reduce significantly. There will also be a reduction in monsoon over interiors of Maharashtra including Vidarbha and Marathwada. However, south Konkan will continue to receive moderate showers. Active monsoon conditions are expected to revive from July 17,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed partly cloudy conditions, irregular intervals of sunshine and intermittent light showers throughout the day on Tuesday.

From 8.30am to 5.30pm, south Mumbai recorded 7.6mm rain, while the suburbs recorded 2.2mm, both falling under the light category. From 6pm onwards, many areas in the suburbs and south Mumbai recorded intermittent moderate showers.

Mumbai has so far received 85% of its July average rain and almost 60% of its seasonal average till Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had predicted that Mumbai would record up to 200mm rain on Tuesday. The same warning was reiterated by Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve in his tweet requesting citizens to stay safe.

“Rain-bearing weather factors such as upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat adjoining north Konkan became weak and less marked. Thus it allowed rain activity to reduce over the Konkan coast on Tuesday,” an IMD official said.

