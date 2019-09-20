Maha poll security: State demands 350 companies of central armed forces, 3 choppers, 2 speedboats

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:30 IST

At least 350 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 1.43 lakh police personnel, three helicopters and two speedboats for patrolling are among the deployments sought by the state from the Centre for the Assembly elections.

Home department officials made a presentation on its preparedness for the forthcoming polls during the review meetings held by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday.

The state plans to deploy 1.43 lakh police personnel and officers from its total strength of 2.05 lakh, and 53,000 home guards.

The CAPF companies include BSF, CISF, CRPF and ITBP. Each company comprises 100 jawans and officers.

Helicopters and speedboats have been demanded for Maoist-hit, hilly and coastal areas. The state has 2,747 critical booths across the state, with highest being in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad and Amravati. Maharashtra has 96,260 polling stations.

The demand for more companies of CAPF, compared to 320 in the 2014 elections, is owing to firing in Maoist-hit districts, which led to repolls in four booths, change in security protocol at polling stations and rise in seizure of black money and liquor during this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“Most of the security personnel will be deployed at the polling stations, as flying squads and for patrolling. Polling stations will now have a three-layer security protocol. The first layer will be manned by the central forces,” said an official from the Mantralaya.

Sunil Arora, chief election commissioner, said on Wednesday that after hearing from state government, the Centre will be directed to ensure sufficient deployment of central forces.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 00:30 IST