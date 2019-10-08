Maha polls: 333 candidates in race for Mumbai’s 36 seats

mumbai

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:02 IST

The city has 333 candidates in the fray from its 36 Assembly seats, according to the Election Commission (EC). Of the 333 candidates, 244 are in the suburbs and the remaining will contest from the 10 seats in the city.

Milind Borikar, suburban collector, said, “In every constituency, there are not more than 15 candidates, so we will not need more than one EVM. There is space for 15 candidates in one machine, while the sixteenth slot will be reserved for NOTA. In Borivli and Bandra West, there are only four candidates in the race, while the highest number of candidates (15) is in Chandivli and Anushakti Nagar.”

Monday was the last day for withdrawal of candidatures. Thirty-two candidates from the suburbs and five from the city, including three from Worli where Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is contesting elections, and one each from Dharavi and Mumbadevi, withdrew their nominations.

In case of suburbs, the seats where candidates withdrew their candidature include one in Borivli, two in Dahisar, two in Magathane, one in Mulund, one in Dindoshi, two in Versova and two in Andheri west, three in Vile Parle, two in Chandivli, three in Ghatkopar West, five in Mankhurd, five in Anushakti Nagar followed by one in Kurla and two in Bandra east.

In the western and eastern suburbs, there are 72,26,826 voters and 7,397 polling booths.

The physically challenged will be provided with wheelchairs, and a pick-up and drop facility. Meanwhile, the polling authorities will hold voter awareness campaigns at schools, hospitals, and take help of celebrities to boost the turnout.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:02 IST