Maha polls: Make MNS the state’s principal opposition party, Raj tells voters

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:22 IST
Naresh Kamath
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray started his Assembly election campaign on Friday, asking the electorate to vote to make the MNS the principal opposition party, and also came down heavily on his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena.

Unlike the Lok Sabha campaign, Raj discarded his audio-visual presentation, which was the highlight of the campaign. In his two rallies, Raj said in Indian politics, a party has never sought votes to become the Opposition. “Maharashtra needs a credible opposition, which can make the ruling parties accountable. I am seeking votes to make the MNS a strong Opposition party. People will get justice only then. The ruling party members will not question the government. The Opposition can question the government, expose its shortcomings as well as convey the anger of citizens,” he said.

Attacking Uddhav, he said, “The Sena chief claims that he will declare Aarey a forest after coming to power. But where are the trees in the first place. They have all been cut.”

He said that Sena’s legislator Ramdas Kadam, who is the environment minister, could have intervened, but did not. He also criticised Uddhav for inducting members from other parties. “Balasaheb (Sena’s founder) did not need to bring people from other parties. They were already there,” said Raj.

He mimicked Uddhav who had previously declared the Sena would have no truck with the BJP, saying such people should not be trusted.

He questioned how scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir was related to Maharashtra elections. He also said he does not care about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations, as they were politically motivated.

Raj also touched upon the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank crisis, saying the directors hailed from the ruling BJP and the consumers have to bear the consequences of their actions.

