e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Maha polls: Why Aaditya matters in Sena

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:21 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

Nearly nine years after he was launched into active politics by his grandfather and Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray at a Dussehra rally, Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has become the first Thackeray to take an electoral plunge.

The 29-year-old Thackeray scion has come a long way from a rookie political successor looking into youth affairs of the party to influencing party’s policies, softening the party’s parochial politics, and even contesting an election himself.

The Sena has projected Aaditya as the chief ministerial candidate and is even eyeing the deputy CM post if the BJP-Sena government returns to power in Maharashtra.

A senior party functionary said, “With the changing political landscape keeping power without accountability does not go well with the voter. Apart from that, Aadityaji had the natural inclination towards playing a role in the legislative business of the state.”

Yuva Sena secretary and Aaditya’s cousin Varun Sardesai said Aaditya was always contemplating this move. “In the past four-five years, Aadityaji has been taking keen interest and played a role in plastic ban implementation and policies of the BMC. That is where he made up his mind to be a part of the system directly. He takes interest in policies and follows it up with the administration,” said Sardesai, who has worked closely with Aaditya in the Yuva Sena.

He was launched in politics at the age of 20 to head the youth wing of the party. He is at the forefront of transforming the party with fresh ideas, and is now the Sena’s card to draw young voters. Since he took over, he has gradually softened the narrow-minded approach in the Shiv Sena. After he was anointed the president of the Yuva Sena, the incidents of vandalism and misbehaving with couples on Valentines’ Day stopped.

The Sena scion has taken up several issues to strike a chord with youngsters. In 2015, he proposed 24x7 nightlife for Mumbai, which was “modern” by Sena standards. He has been instrumental in getting younger leaders, including Sachin Ahir and Priyanka Chaturvedi from other parties to the Sena. Even in his poll campaign, the Sena has given up its Marathi manoos-centric agenda, wooing voters through billboards put up in Hindi, Gujarati and other languages.

According to Aaditya, he wanted to get into politics since childhood as he was surrounded by it. Party insiders pointed out the family had planned the launch and growth of Aaditya to lead the party in the legislative Assembly

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:21 IST

top news
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
Oct 04, 2019 09:09 IST
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Majority of Kochi flat owners move out, demolition to begin on Oct 11
Majority of Kochi flat owners move out, demolition to begin on Oct 11
Oct 04, 2019 09:11 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News