Maha polls: Why did Cong discuss Kashmir with Corbyn, asks Smriti Irani

mumbai

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:57 IST

Union minister Smriti Irani in Mumbai on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding answers from him about his party functionaries discussing the Kashmir issue with Britain’s Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday. Corbyn tweeted about a “very productive meeting” with the Indian Overseas Congress, and urged a ‘”de-escalation and an end to violence in the region”.

In response to a question about Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Maharashtra for the Assembly elections, Irani said, “When he comes to Maharashtra, I want to ask him this. He needs to answer to the country and to the people of Maharashtra.”

Irani was speaking at a media briefing in south Mumbai on Friday, to announce PM Narendra Modi’s campaign schedule in the state between October 13 and October 18.

Regarding the differences between the alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena about the fate of the trees at Aarey Milk Colony for the construction of a carshed for the Metro 3 project, Irani said, “The Shiv Sena and BJP agree on fundamental issues such as national security. There is always dialogue between the alliance partners. Devendra Fadnavis is a visionary leader. I have known the state government to consult all stakeholders. It is a priority of the BJP even nationally that development and environment be balanced..My stand is the same as my government’s.”

Irani also praised the Fadnavis government, calling its efforts to mitigate the agrarian crisis unprecedented. “In five years, the government has waived ₹25,000 crore in farm loans, as opposed to ₹4,000 crore given during the NCP-Congress government.”

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:57 IST