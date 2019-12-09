Maha seeks₹7K-cr Central relief for rain-hit farmers

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:43 IST

The Maharashtra government has sought ₹7,207-crore financial assistance from the Centre to compensate farmers for their crop damages due to unseasonal rain.

The state government made the demand after it found, during its inspection last month, 94 lakh hectares of crop was damaged across the state. The state also found that 103.52 lakh farmers were severely affected.

Unseasonal rain has damaged more than 67.52% of the total kharif crop sown this year.

“We have sought ₹7,207.29 crore from the Centre to provide compensation to affected farmers,” said Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation department.

“Our estimate is based on the compensation rates determined under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), which is ₹6,800 per hectare for crops in rain-fed area, ₹13,500 per hectare for crops under irrigated area, and ₹18,000 per hectare for perennial crops,” he said, adding, “The Centre will provide compensation only as per NDRF norms.”

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on November 16, had declared a compensation of ₹8,000 per hectare for kharif crop and ₹18,000 per hectare for horticulture or perennial crop, with a cap of two hectares per farmer. The state was under President’s rule when governor Koshyari had declared the compensation.

Government officials said the estimate may go up if the state government decides to increase the compensation from that declared by the governor, but the additional amount will have to come from state’s coffers.

On November 2, then caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had declared to allocate ₹10,000 crore as special assistance to the affected farmers.

The state government, during its inspection, also found that unseasonal rains mostly damaged crops such as paddy, jowar, bajra, maize, groundnut, soybean, tur and cotton, apart from vegetables and horticulture crops. As per the findings, Nashik was the most affected district.

The state has sought ₹635 crore for Nashik, ₹629 crore for Jalgaon, and ₹504 crore for Beed districts as compensation, according to the memorandum.

A five-member Central team, headed by Dr V Thiruppugazh, joint secretary at national disaster management authority (NDMA), had toured the state for three days and assessed the losses last month.

While this year the state is facing crop loss due to unseasonal rains, it was facing drought conditions in November, last year . The state government had declared drought in 26 of the 36 districts of the state.