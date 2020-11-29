Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi station to get new building, more amenities

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:10 IST

After the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) declared the elevated structure housing booking office at Mahalaxmi railway station unsafe, the Western Railway (WR) has decided to construct a new station building. According to the railway officials, the elevated structure of the station will be rebuilt with improved passenger amenities.

The structure was recently declared unsafe due to its strength deficiencies. Experts from IIT-B had asked the WR to construct the portion again with changes in design structures.

“The new structure will be constructed after demolishing and scrapping the existing one. The new elevated station premise will be more spacious than the present one and will have proper connectivity to main exits and station platform landing entries.” said a senior WR official.

The new elevated area of the Mahalaxmi railway station will have commercial kiosks including ATMs, automated ticket vending machines (ATVM), portable drinking water and washroom facilities for passengers.

The WR will also be undertaking redevelopment work of Charni Road railway station.

Station building along with passenger amenities will be constructed on the railway station. Railway booking office, booking store, station master office, chief booking supervisor office and other structures in the railway station will undergo redevelopment.

Experts from IIT-B, Western, Central Railway and officials from civic bodies undertook an audit of 445 bridge structures across railway tracks after the collapse of the Gokhale bridge at Andheri railway station in July 2018.