Home / Mumbai News / Maharashta government declares plan to form ministerial panel for OBC demands

Maharashta government declares plan to form ministerial panel for OBC demands

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday declared plans to form a cabinet sub-committee to fulfil demands of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. He also assured that the reservation quota of OBCs will not be reduced. The decision was taken in a meeting with OBC community leaders.

“I can assure that reservation of the community is not going to be reduced. I am also very much aware of the demands of the OBC community. A cabinet sub-committee will be formed to resolve pending issues and fulfil the demands. Immediate decisions on demands, that can be resolved without any hassle, will be taken. Priority will be also given for releasing funds for welfare schemes,” said Thackeray.

As the state government is unable to implement the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act that provides reservation to Maratha community, following a stay by the Supreme Court, the OBC community is worried that if Marathas are made part of their community, it will ultimately reduce their quota.

The OBC community is currently getting 27% reservation in government jobs and education. Marathas were given reservations of 12% and 13% in employment and education, respectively, in 2018, under the SEBC Act.

JD Tandel, vice-president, OBC Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti, said, “We have strongly opposed any thought process of inducting Marathas into the OBC community. We also want a caste-based census to be conducted so that the actual population of the communities will come before everyone, and accordingly, we can demand our rights proportionate to our population.”

In another meeting with Dhangar community leaders, the CM assured the government would hold discussions with legal experts within eight days on their demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

“The chief minister has assured that he will discuss our demand for reservation benefits in the ST category with legal experts. We have informed the CM that we were included in the ST category back in 1956 but are still considered as a nomadic tribe,” said Navnath Padalkar, state coordinator, Maharashtra Dhangar Aarakshan Kruti Samiti (MDAKS).

Traditionally a shepherd community, Dhangars want to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category which will make them eligible for up to 7% reservations. Currently, Dhangars are part of the Nomadic Tribe (NT) community and get 3.5% reservation in government jobs and education.

