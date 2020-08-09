e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra adds over 12,000 Covid-19 cases on second day; 390 fresh deaths

Maharashtra adds over 12,000 Covid-19 cases on second day; 390 fresh deaths

At 12,822, the state had reported the highest one-day rise in cases a day before.

mumbai Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
With 390 fatalities reported on Sunday, the death toll in the state went up to 17,757, a Health official said.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported the second highest single-day spike of 12,248 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,15,332, state Health department said.

With 390 fatalities reported on Sunday, the death toll in the state went up to 17,757, a Health official said.

At the same time, a record 13,348 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,51,710, the official added.

The state now has 1,45,558 active cases compared with 1,47,048 of Saturday, he said.

Mumbai added 1,066 new cases and 48 deaths in the day, taking the case tally to 1,23,382 and death toll to 6,799.

At 1,433, Pune city reported the highest number of new cases in the day and 58 deaths.

A total of 27,25,090 samples have been tested so far in the state, the official added.

