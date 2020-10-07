e-paper
Maharashtra announces guidelines for timings of restaurants, bars

Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars in the state have been allowed to resume their operations from October 5 with capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as prescribed by local authorities.

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:32 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
The government has conveyed this in a letter sent to the bodies representing hotels and restaurants.(HT Photo)
         

“It is hereby informed that the restaurants and bars will remain open from 8 am and close at 10 pm sharp, or as directed by the respective municipal commissioners or district collectors (depending on the prevalent situation of Covid-19 pandemic),” Dr Dhananjay Savalkar, joint director (tourism), said in the letter issued on Wednesday.

He also said that all the stakeholder restaurants and bars from the state need to follow the timings mandatorily.

