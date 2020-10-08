Maharashtra BJP executive committee to meet today

mumbai

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:38 IST

The newly formed executive committee of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maharashtra unit is meeting today. Issues likely to be discussed include the state’s handling of Covid-19, farm losses owing to flooding, Maratha reservation and rise in crime against women.

The committee is also expected to pass a resolution congratulating the Centre for its newly enacted farm and labour laws.

A BJP functionary said, “The newly released report by National Crime Records Bureau has placed Maharashtra number three in crimes against women. Then, farmers suffered losses due to heavy rains in various parts of the state but no compensation has been paid to them. The state government has also failed to handle the Covid-19 pandemic effectively, resulting in Maharashtra being on the top in the number of cases. All these issues will be deliberated upon in the committee meeting and a strategy will be chalked out to take them forward.”

Also read: Maharashtra BJP leaders want onion export ban lifted, says Union minister

Party’s national president JP Nadda will virtually inaugurate the day-long session being held at party’s Dadar office in Mumbai where state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil will join the meeting. Office bearers from other parts of the state will join it online. A resolution is also expected to be passed to congratulate state leaders Pankaja Munde, Vinod Tawde, Vijaya Rahatkar and Sunil Deodhar for their appointment on national executive committee.

The jumbo state executive committee has 12 vice presidents, five general secretaries, 12 secretaries, a treasurer, an organisational secretary and 68 executive committee members apart from 139 invitees and 58 special invitees.

The core committee of the senior leaders will also meet in the afternoon. Party’s national general secretary BL Santosh and national joint general secretary V Satish will address the office bearers during the meeting.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will deliver the valedictory address in the evening.