Maharashtra Budget 2018-19 | Live Updates: Rs7,502 crore approved for Bandra-Versova sea link

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government, which is presenting its fourth budget in the legislature on Friday afternoon, has to maintain a fine line between a populist and a realistic budget, burdened as it is with the farm loan waiver and commitment towards implementing the Seventh Pay Commission for state employees.

The state’s expected revenue is Rs 2,43,738 crore for 2017-18, its revenue deficit is expected touch Rs4,511 crore, while the state debt has shot up to Rs 4,13,044 crore.

State finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is expected to focus on the two disgruntled segments in Maharashtra — farmers and youth — though he has very limited maneuvering space for big-ticket projects.

The state’s commitment to ongoing infrastructure projects such as 10,000 km of new roads and 205 ongoing irrigation projects are likely to swallow all resources meant for developmental works.

It is likely to announce more funding for skill development, or employment-oriented schemes, besides collating spending for agriculture and allied sector to show increased investment in the farm sector.

Here are the updates from the budget presentation:

3.03pm: Rs7,502 crore approved for Bandra-Versova sea link.

3.02pm: 6.33 lakh public toilet blocks will be constructed in urban areas, and 21.03 lakh blocks in rural areas, under the Swachh Maharashtra initiative.

2.59pm: Marine police to get two new patrol vessels.

2.58pm: A new system will be established to manage complaints made at police stations.

2.55pm: Rs13,385 crore budget allocated for home department. Of this, Rs165 crore set aside for state-wide CCTV surveillance network. All police stations to have CCTVs.

2.52pm: The annual family income cap for eligibility of educational freeships raised from Rs6 lakh to Rs8 lakh; Rs605 crore provision made.

2.50pm: Rs100 crore provision made for upgradation of Nagpur airport.

2.49pm: Rs 2,255 crore budgeted for state roads that are under the public works department.

2.47pm: A passenger water transport project between Ferry Wharf (Bhaucha Dhakka) and Mandwa to start by April 2018, says Kesarkar.

2.43pm: Work on the 701km Mumbai -Nagpur Expressway will start in April 2018, says Kesarkar. Around 64% of the land has already been acquired for the Expressway corridor. Construction will be completed in three years.

2.38pm: The recently announced Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 (MUTP-3) will be funded with the help of MMRDA and Cidco.

2.37pm: An Agricultural Produce Mortgage Scheme will be implemented across the state. For this, a scheme for constructing warehouses will be launched.

2.35pm: Rs50 crore allotted for competitive training centres,which will be set up in all districts so as to train students for competitive exams.

2.31pm: State to provide 80% grant to those seeking international patents, up to Rs10 lakh, and national patents up to Rs2 lakh, as part of its start-up policy.

2.30pm: Policy to promote start-ups announced. It envisages Rs5,000 cr seed money investment that will be budgeted over next five years until 2022. Expected to help 10,000 start-ups.



2.27pm: Rs40 crore set aside for upgrading ST bus stands across the state.

2.25pm: Rs750 crore budgeted for agriculture pumps.

2.24pm: Skill development training to be imparted to 10.31 lakh youngsters over five years.

2.23pm: State transport buses to be used for transportation of agricultural produce.

2.21pm: Up to March 6, 35.68 lakh farmers have been given loan waiver, says MoS finance Deepak Kesarkar. Rs13,782 crore handed out as waiver.

2.20pm: Rs 3,015 crore to be spent on completing 26 major irrigation projects, under the Pradhan Mantri Sinchai Yojana.

2.19pm: Rs 100 crore set aside to promote organic farming.

2.17pm: Special policy to increase women entrepreneurs in state from 9% to 20%.

2.15pm: Rs 1500 crore allocated for Jalyukt Shivar scheme to make state villages drought free.

2.13pm: Rs 150 crore allocated for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills, Dadar.

2.12pm: Rs 8,233 crore allotted for irrigation projects.

2.04pm: Rs 300 crore allocated for Shivaji statue off Arabian sea.

2.03pm: Both ministers present the budget in the two Houses simultaneously.

2.02pm: Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar begins presentation in legislative assembly.

2pm: Minister of state for finance Deepak Kesarkar starts budget speech in the legislative council.