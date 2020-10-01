Maharashtra cabinet decides to withdraw cases against green activists for Aarey protests

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2020

The cases registered against green activists who protested felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony will be withdrawn, state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday. Several cases were registered after clashes broke out between the police and the activists who opposed the hacking of trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC) in Aarey Colony in October last year for the construction of a car shed for Metro-3. The decision to withdraw the cases was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

“I raised the issue of cases on those who protested against the tree hacking in Aarey last year, in cabinet meeting today. I was backed by Ministers Jitendra Awhad and Aslam Shaikh. The cabinet has decided to withdraw these cases. These were citizens/ protestors standing for the future of our planet. To hold them from stopping desired work was one thing but to press police charges was another. We can’t have cases against those who stand up for environment and forests,” Aaditya Thackeray wrote in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

On October 4 last year, several hundred trees were being felled by MMRC as part of Metro project. A group of students and activists had gathered at the site to oppose the tree felling, which led to a clash. The police then booked 38 people and charged 29 of them. The activists were arrested for obstructing public servants from discharging duty and for unlawful assembly.

Following the arrests, the protesters have faced several issues such as finding a job, continuing their home rental agreements or applying for a passport. Rohit Joshi, a part of Aarey Conservation Group (ACG), said, “Around 10 days ago, a delegation of ACG, including me, along with the protesters who were charged met state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad to propose the withdrawal of cases. We discussed how they were facing issues in their everyday life. We thank the state and especially Awhad ji for today’s decision by the cabinet.”

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had assured the protestors in December last year that the cases would be withdrawn. However, the process had not started until now. Officials from the state government have now said that the process of the withdrawal of cases will be expedited.

Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, home, said, “The process of the withdrawal of the cases against the protesters will be expedited. We are gathering the information about the cases registered against the protesters last year. The legal process will be followed before the withdrawal of the cases.”