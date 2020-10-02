e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Congress protests against Centre’s new farm laws

Maharashtra Congress protests against Centre’s new farm laws

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:41 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
         

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday held state-wide demonstrations at tehsil and district headquarters, observing ‘Save Farmer-Worker Day’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, to oppose the farm and labour laws that were recently passed in Parliament.

The party, while announcing protests over the next few weeks, reiterated the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will enact its own farm and labour laws to negate central laws.

Maharashtra Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat led the agitation at Lasalgaon in Nashik. “The farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government will crush the framework of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) which has been constructed with a lot of efforts in the interest of farmers,” he said.

Public works department minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan led the bullock cart march in Nanded. “The MVA government has formed a sub-committee to decide how to safeguard the interest of farmers. The Modi government is like East India Company in the pre-Independence era. A few industrialists are looting this country with the help of the government in Centre,” he said.

City Congress president Eknath Gaikwad led the protest in Mumbai, MP Rajiv Satav in Hingoli, women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur and animal husbandry and dairy development minister Sunil Kedar in Wardha, and minister of state for home Satej Patil in Kolhapur, among others. The party has resolved to collect 1 crore signatures till October 31.

top news
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In