Maharashtra education department warns schools against sharing student data to private agencies

Several parents had complained about receiving calls from different companies trying to market their apps and e-learning solutions

mumbai Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 00:18 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times
The department has also asked schools not to market e-learning applications of private players. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)
         

The Maharashtra education department has warned schools against sharing the personal data of students to private agencies and coaching classes.

In a circular issued recently, the department has stated that schools will face action if complaints of data breach are reported.

“During the current situation, as learning has moved online, schools are using various tools for e-learning. For the purpose of online education, schools have collected contact details of students and parents. However, in many cases, this data is shared with private agencies which use it for marketing. Schools should refrain from such practices,” stated the circular.

Several parents had complained about receiving calls from different companies trying to market their apps and e-learning solutions.

“We trust schools with our personal details but they often breach this trust. Sharing sensitive data of students, including addresses, poses a risk for them. The department should keep a strict watch to stop such activities,” said Anita Tambe, a parent from Navi Mumbai.

The education department has also asked schools to use the Diksha app as per the central government’s one nation, one app policy.

“Similarly, educational content approved by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) should only be used for teaching,” the education department’s circular further stated.

Meanwhile, the department has also asked schools not to market e-learning applications of private players.

“Schools should not indulge in these practices for profiteering,” stated the circular.

