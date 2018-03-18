Maharashtra generates most bio-medical waste in India

Maharashtra tops the list of biomedical waste generated in the country daily, according to a document submitted by the ministry of health and family welfare in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

According to the state-wise report, Maharashtra generated 53,385kg a day in 2014, which increased to 62,740kg a day in 2015 and further to 71,511kg in 2016. Second on the list is Karnataka (at 66,468kg a day), followed by Tamil Nadu (40,552kg a day) and Kerala (37,773kg a day). Goa, Karnataka and West Bengal are among the states that have seen a steady decline in the figures over the past three years.

Waste from hospitals, nursing homes, blood banks and veterinary institutions, including used syringes, bandages, amputated body parts and other human and animal bio-waste generated during medical treatment and research are categorised as bio-medical waste.

Experts attributed the rise to better medical facilities and reporting of figures in Maharashtra.

District-wise data from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) show Mumbai generates the most amount of biomedical waste in the state (14,000kg at day), followed by Pune (12,000kg a day), Nagpur (10,000kg a day) and Nashik (8,000kg a day).

The public health department said the state disposes of nearly all its bio-medical waste, which is a health hazard, in a safe way. Experts, however, are sceptical whether small clinics and health establishments in urban and rural areas follow safe practices.

The MPCB said in 2017-18, the bio-medical waste generation would be approximately 75,000kg a day. “The data indicate there is better reporting on bio-medical waste collection and disposal according to the central government rules, as we have the best network compared to other states,” said Amar Supate, principal scientific officer and head of bio-medical waste management, MPCB. “In cities such as Mumbai and Pune, a huge quantity of waste is collected owing to advanced medical treatment facilities.”

India generated 4.95lakh kg bio-medical waste a day in 2014, 5.01lakh kg a day in 2015, and 5.19lakh kg a day in 2016.