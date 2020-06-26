e-paper
Maharashtra government begins admission process for 1 lakh RTE students

mumbai Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:25 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
In relief for more than one lakh students in the state, the education department on Thursday commenced the admission process for students eligible under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota in schools.

Over the next few days, parents whose children have won seats under the quota through the lottery will receive text messages with date and time slots to submit their documents in selected schools.

“They will submit documents and receive provisional admissions on the given dates,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) education department that oversees RTE admissions in Mumbai.

Students who have been admitted provisionally can start attending online classes which are being conducted by schools.

The new academic year for schools in the state began on June 15. With RTE admissions still pending, these students had been missing out on classes.

This year, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the department has asked schools to grant provisional admissions, based on an undertaking signed by parents that their submitted documents are genuine. Usually, a screening committee looks at the applications before they are sent to schools.

A total of 14,135 students have applied for seats reserved under RTE in Mumbai this academic year, of which 5,371 students have been allotted schools through the online lottery.

