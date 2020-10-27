e-paper
Maharashtra government seeks constitution bench to hear Maratha reservation case

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

State public works minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee for Maratha reservation, said that the state government would request the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday to hear an application made by them to vacate the stay on the quota before a constitutional bench. Chavan said that the application is scheduled for hearing before the three-judge bench which had on September 9 initiated the interim stay on reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and education. The bench had admitted the request by the Maharashtra government to hand the case over to the constitution bench.

“The hearing to decide on the interim stay has been scheduled for Tuesday before the three-judge bench. We are going to request the Apex court to hold the hearing before the constitution bench instead of the bench which had stayed the reservation. Our request for the formation of the constitution bench is pending before honourable Chief Justice of India,” Chavan said.

The state has argued that the interim stay was unfair as it has halted the admission and recruitment process in the state. The government also contended that in none of the other reservation cases transferred to the constitution bench, was a stay ordered.

