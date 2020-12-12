Maharashtra government to launch a digital platform to help disabled

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 00:35 IST

To celebrate 80th birthday of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, the state government on Friday announced to launch a digital platform where people with disabilities can register for their needs, such as hearing aid, battery-operated wheelchair, prosthesis, Braille kits etc. The portal will be called www.mahasharad.in, state social justice minister Dhananjay Munde announced on Friday.

Earlier this week, a rural development scheme ‘Sharad Pawar Gram Samruddhi Yojana’, was cleared by the state cabinet after Pawar’s name, who is turning 80, on December 12. The veteran leader is considered as the guiding force of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

“A large number of generous people either from social service organisations, private companies and industrialists are always interested in helping those who genuinely are in need and sometimes don’t know whom to be contacted. On the other hand, so many people are suffering from disabilities and require modern equipment to live their lives with fewer difficulties. The website will bridge the gap between those who need help and those who are capable as well as believe in a noble cause,” Munde said.

The portal will be launched during a programme organised to celebrate Pawar’s 80th birthday at YB Chavan Centre at Nariman Point on Saturday.

‘Mahasharad’ is an abbreviation of Maharashtra System of Health Rehabilitation And Assistance for Divyang.

“We have set a target of extending the benefit of the portal to 29 lakh disabled people. The portal will start from December 12 and its mobile application will also be made available at google play store from March 2021,” the social justice minister said.