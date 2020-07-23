e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government to purchase 500 ambulances for rural areas

Maharashtra government to purchase 500 ambulances for rural areas

mumbai Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To augment healthcare services in the state, especially in rural areas, the Maharashtra government has decided to purchase 500 ambulances and has released around ₹90 crore for the procurement of the same. An order to this effect was released by the state health department on July 17.

Officials said this will help the state fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar had, while presenting budget for 2020-21, made the announcement about buying the ambulances to replace the old ones over the next two years. However, in view of the outbreak and the difficulties faced by the people in rural areas, the government has now decided to procure 500 ambulances in this year only.

As most of the ambulances in these areas are old and cannot be repaired, it has become hard for the state to provide health facilities to the people, said an official from the health department.

The department needs a total of 731 ambulances.

Of the 500 ambulances that are going to be procured, 253 will be for primary health centres functioning at zilla parishad level, 137 for rural hospitals, 106 for district, sub-district and women hospitals, and four ambulances are going to be handed over to regional mental hospitals, states the order.

top news
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
All digital platforms must be responsive to nations: Prasad
All digital platforms must be responsive to nations: Prasad
RBI may extend relief on repayment of loans
RBI may extend relief on repayment of loans
India a key partner, pillar of US foreign policy: Pompeo
India a key partner, pillar of US foreign policy: Pompeo
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In