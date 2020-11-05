Maharashtra government to release funds for flood-hit farmers from Monday

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:57 IST

After announcing the ₹10,000 crore package to extend relief to the flood and unseasonal rain-hit farmers, the state government has announced to release the funds from Monday. Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government has sought the permission for the disbursement from the election commission of India in the wake of code of conduct in force for legislative council elections. He said that the amount will be disbursed in two instalments, of which the first one of ₹4,700 crore will be released on Monday. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the relief package about two weeks ago towards the ex gratia for the crop losses, damages to the infrastructure and livestock during the natural calamities in last five months.