e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in state till January 31, 2021

Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in state till January 31, 2021

“The state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31,” a circular issued by state government read.

mumbai Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 13:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People crowd at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021.
People crowd at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021.(AP)
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31, 2021.

“The state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31,” a circular issued by the state government read.

The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued, the circular issued on December 29 stated.

In a bid to allow economic activity in the state, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions as permitted by the MHA guidelines.

In November, the government had allowed the reopening of places of worship. Additionally, schools for students from class 9 to 12 were also reopened in some parts of the state.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases. With 69 new fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 49,373.

The state currently has 54,537 active cases of the coronavirus disease.

tags
top news
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
Talks will be held on all issues; hope stir ends today: Union minister
Talks will be held on all issues; hope stir ends today: Union minister
Astra-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine gains first clearance with UK nod
Astra-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine gains first clearance with UK nod
‘Threatened with spread of Covid-19 virus’: Maharashtra lockdown extended
‘Threatened with spread of Covid-19 virus’: Maharashtra lockdown extended
Committed to work with India for realising better health for people: Japan
Committed to work with India for realising better health for people: Japan
New coronavirus strain in India: Here are some states where cases have been found
New coronavirus strain in India: Here are some states where cases have been found
BJD MP answers to women’s commission over domestic violence charge
BJD MP answers to women’s commission over domestic violence charge
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In