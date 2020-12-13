Maharashtra prepares to vaccinate 3.25 crore people in six months

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:37 IST

Maharashtra is preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine shots to 3.25 crore people over three phases in six months, according to officials. However, it is still unclear whether it will be free or not.

The vaccination drive is going to be conducted in a systematic manner with people having to register online and they will be asked to be present at a vaccination camp on a specific date and time, the officials revealed.

In the first phase, the state will be administering shots to health workers, second phase will be for frontline workers and in the third phase, citizens above the age of 50 and having comorbidities will be given vaccine shots. The state has already started registration of health workers, said a senior state health official.

“Following directives of the Central government, we have started preparations to start a vaccination drive, assuming it will be available from January. The drive will be conducted at district hospitals, rural hospitals and primary health centres. A team of four to five people will conduct the drive and their training programme has also started,” he said.

“Each person will have to register to get a vaccine shot at a designated website. He or she will get a text message and be asked to come at a specific date and time, along with their identity card. The people available at the camp will check their registration and identity; the vaccinator will give the shot and the person will be kept under observation for at least half an hour. If there is no complication, then the person will be allowed to go if not then further treatment will be given,” the senior official said.

“We still have no idea whether the vaccination will be free for all or people will have to pay against each shot. The decision has to be taken by the Centre,” he added.

He further said that the state health staff has already completed a vaccination drive for measles-rubella only two years ago in 2018, hence they are hoping that there won’t be any hassle as the staff has experience.