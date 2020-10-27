e-paper
Maharashtra reduces price of Covid-19 test for the fourth time

Maharashtra reduces price of Covid-19 test for the fourth time

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

State health minister Rajesh Tope announced on Monday that the cost of Covid-19 tests at private laboratories would be further reduced. Now, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, which are considered the gold standard for diagnosing Covid-19, will cost between ₹980 to ₹1,800. This is the fourth time the state has reduced the rates for Covid tests.

“As per the new structure, ₹980 can be charged for the sample provided directly at the laboratory; ₹1,400 for samples collected at hospitals and Covid Care Centres, while those who want their sample to be collected from home will have to pay ₹1,800,” Tope said. Private laboratories have been asked to implement the new rates with immediate effect.

Previously, these three categories of RT-PCR tests cost ₹1,200, ₹1,600 and ₹2,000 respectively.

“To control [the spread of] Covid, the state has always stre-ssed on increasing testing... The situation is under control but to defeat the pandemic, we want to increase testing,” said Tope.

