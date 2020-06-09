e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases

Maharashtra Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,787, new cases 2,259, deaths 3,289, discharged 42,638, active cases 44,849, people tested so far 5,77,819.

mumbai Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.
1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

2,259 new coronavirus patients were found in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 90,787, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day, he added.

1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total of recovered patients to 42,638, the official said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 90,787, new cases 2,259, deaths 3,289, discharged 42,638, active cases 44,849, people tested so far 5,77,819.

tags
top news
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
‘Hungry only for votes’: TMC attacks BJP after Amit Shah’s virtual rally
‘Hungry only for votes’: TMC attacks BJP after Amit Shah’s virtual rally
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements | Analysis
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements | Analysis
Donald Trump lashes out at 75-year-old protester shoved, hurt by police
Donald Trump lashes out at 75-year-old protester shoved, hurt by police
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In