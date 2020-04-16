Maharashtra seeks permission for pool testing for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:56 IST

As the total number of cases in the state reached 3202, the Maharashtra government has sought permission from the Centre to conduct pool testing for Covid-19. The process involves testing up to 30 samples in a single test. So far, one sample is being tested at a time, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

“After rapid testing, we have now sought permission for conducting pool testing from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). We have also sought permission for clinical trials of plasma therapy and are yet to get the permissions,” Tope said.

Pool testing algorithm involves Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) screening of a specimen pool, comprising multiple samples. In case a pool tests positive, then each sample will be individually tested.

According to ICMR directives, the test is only prescribed to be used in areas with low prevalence of infection. It means it can be conducted in the areas where rate of infection is less than 2%.

Tope said this will help the government to cover more people in less period of time.

The state has already sought permission from the Centre for starting clinical trials of plasma therapy and BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) vaccine — given to newborns and children to prevent childhood tuberculosis — for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Once clinical trials are successful, the state can start using these to treat Covid-19 patients.

The health minister also said they are getting less medical equipment supplies than required from the Centre. “We are getting supplies of medical essentials from the Centre but it is not enough. For instance, we made a demand for 3.5 lakh PPE (personal protective equipment) but received only 30,000. Similarly, we have received 1 lakh N95 masks from the Centre against the demand of 8 lakh masks,” he said.