Maharashtra set for a stormy winter session

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:26 IST

Responding to Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis’s claims of “undeclared Emergency in Maharashtra” on the eve of the two-day winter session on Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray turned the tables on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking if what was happening with the farmers’ protest in Delhi was a “declared Emergency”.

Fadnavis criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for imposing an “undeclared Emergency”, criticising the regime for “going after” Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut. “We don’t agree with all that they say, but to retaliate the way the government did was unacceptable. The court orders against the government in these two cases have been an embarrassment for it [government],” Fadnavis said, adding that the “arrogance of power” will not take the government far.

“There is no such feeling among people. If there is an undeclared emergency in the state, then is there a declared emergency in the country? The farmers are protesting for their rightful demands. But rather than holding dialogues and understanding their emotions, they have to protest in the cold and water cannons are used on them. It is not a sign of goodwill,” said Thackeray, during a press conference held in Mumbai. “It is not our culture to call our annadata (farmers) anti-nationals and terrorists. Earlier, the government imported onions and sugar from Pakistan. Now, has it started importing farmers from Pakistan? Or started giving certificates of Pakistan?”

The two-day winter session of the state legislature is expected to remain fiery as the opposition in expected to corner the government over Maratha reservation, fears of the other backward classes (OBCs), alleged U-turn over relief on inflated electricity bills, agrarian issues, among others. Meanwhile, the state government is going to introduce six ordinance and 10 bills.

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Thackeray said, “The cabinet recommends and the governor appoints 12 MLCs as per the size of the house here. In the upcoming session, these 12 seats will remain empty. There should be a discussion on making amendment in the Constitution to fix a time limit for the governor to take a decision on the recommendations of the cabinet. Although we accept his right, can it be used at his will?”

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the Opposition was demoralised after its recent defeat in the MLC elections held on five seats, four of which were bagged by the MVA and one was won by an independent.

Key bills

•Some of the key bills that will be introduced are the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, the Special Court and Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020. The bill proposes death penalty for rape, aggravated sexual assault and acid attack

•The draft bill proposes the trial must be completed in 30 days and appeal period be reduced to 45 days

•Amendment to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the Maharashtra Municipal Act, the Maharashtra (Municipal Councils), (Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships) Act, 1965 to facilitate the reduction in stamp duty and property charges

•Amendments to the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies to allow a director board to take decisions during a pandemic

•The Maharashtra International Sports University Bill, 2020.