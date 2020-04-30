e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sets up office to help people stuck outside state: Pawar

Maharashtra sets up office to help people stuck outside state: Pawar

Pawar said that the office has been set up under director of Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Authority Abhay Yawalkar.

mumbai Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Migrant workers from Akola district of Maharashtra walk along Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Thane.
Migrant workers from Akola district of Maharashtra walk along Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Thane.(PTI)
         

The Maharashtra government has set up an office here to help migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students from the state, who are stranded in some other states due to the lockdown, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday.

Pawar said that the office has been set up under director of Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Authority Abhay Yawalkar.

He also shared the contact numbers of the office 022- 22027990, 022-22023039, 9821107565 and 8007902145, where people can dial to seek help.

“You (the stranded people) can call on these numbers for help, to get your problems solved,” the former Union minister said during his address via Facebook live.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, will be in force till May 3.

tags
top news
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news