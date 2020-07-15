e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidates elected unopposed to Thane Zilla Parishad

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidates elected unopposed to Thane Zilla Parishad

While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president for the second time, the official said.

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane
In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two
In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the Thane Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, an official said.

While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president for the second time, the official said.

The duo were the only ones to file their nomination and hence, they were declared elected unopposed by the presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde, he said.

In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two, the official added.

tags
top news
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
Air India ends work-for-home for most employees from July 20
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
India allows military to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: PM Modi wishes Class 10,12 students
‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: PM Modi wishes Class 10,12 students
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
Congress employs KC Venugopal to broker peace between Gehlot and Pilot
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In