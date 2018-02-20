Maharashtra to form its own emergency cyber response team in six months

The next time someone’s bank account is hacked or data stolen from Aadhaar card, help may be more close at hand.

The state government is planning to set up its own Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) in the next six months to deal with all kinds of cyber security incidents and cybercrime investigations.

The team will help prevent cyberattacks on corporates and critical government infrastructure and will also help mitigate the effects.

The government is also setting up a big data analytics centre (DAC) to analyse threats in real time and establish intelligence sharing platform. The project is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs1,000 crore.

In March 2015, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced CERT-Maharashtra project.

At present, CERT-In is the only national nodal agency being run by the central government for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.

“With help from industry players and the government’s critical infrastructure such as power and transport, we have categorised such attacks and have anfair idea of what we require to set up the CERT. We will start the tendering process to procure equipment and expertise. The project will be executed in the next six months. We will cater to all critical infrastructure, including the corporates and the government,” said Brijesh Singh, special IG (cyber).

The cyber security project has four verticals — forensics and investigation, setting up CERT-Maharashtra, big data analytics and capacity building that include research and development.

The state’s home department has formed a cyber police station in every district for forensics and investigation.

“The CERT, data centre and capacity building will be completed soon,” Singh added.

The CERT will also coordinate with clean pipe services which, in case of a cyberattack, will move the infrastructure of the affected firm to a new system from where it can continue the operations safely.

However, corporates may have to pay to get cyber security services as the government is mulling charging for it.

“It will be day-to-day services. We think that charges should be levied on corporates,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.

Vicky Shah, cyber security expert, said, “The state government is already late. After the Information Technology (IT) Act was implemented in 2000, the government brought national cyber security policy in 2013. Even after five years, we are still planning such projects.”

He added that instead of selecting the lowest bidder, the contract should be given to the most competent firm. “Security cannot be compromised for financial gains,” Shah said.

Last year, 1,361 cybercrime cases were registered in Mumbai. The cases include hacking, tampering of sources code, phishing and credit card fraud.