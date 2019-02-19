Maharashtra voters can still register online for Lok Sabha elections

Although the final voters’ list was announced three weeks ago, those who have been left out of the electoral rolls can enrol themselves by registering online.

Despite the state branch of the election commission of India adding more than 35 lakh new voters during a special drive late last year, there are more than 20 lakh voters not in the voters’ list. The ECI has appealed to voters to enrol themselves until one week to the first day of the first day of filing nominations of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April and May this year. The voters can visit www.nvsp.in or ceo.maharashtra.gov.in or contact toll free number 1950 to register themselves as voters.

“The registration can be done by filling form-6 for new registration by uploading documents proving age, residential address and a colour photograph. The registration will be completed in ten days once verification is done by the electoral officers. Similarly, separate forms are available online for deleting and shifting addresses of voters,” said Dilip Shinde, additional chief electoral officer.

Shinde said that have photographs of 96% voters on rolls and it will help them in curbing bogus voting.

The authorities have also appealed to the voters to check if their names are there in the final list of voters which has been published online. Besides www.nvsp.in, voters can also send a message (<EPIC><space><Election Photo Identification Card (EPIC) no>) to 1950 for checking the name and booth name where the voters need to vote.

Maharashtra has 8.73 crore voters including 70,01,900 in Mumbai suburban and 24,56,497 in Mumbai city.

