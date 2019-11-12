Mahim building tilts, Metro-3 body orders a structural audit

mumbai

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 07:01 IST

Construction work at the Colaba-Seepz-Metro-3 site was halted on Monday following reports of a “leakage” and cracks developing in a nearby building. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said on Monday that a structural audit would be carried out to understand the extent of the damage. Other residential societies in the area have expressed concerns regarding the safety of their buildings.

In a statement issued on Monday, MMRC said, “The leakage at Laxmi Niwas building near Sitladevi Metro station, Mahim (West), has been controlled and it has stopped fully. Structural audit of the building is in progress from an expert independent agency. The report is expected in two days.”

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday residents of the three-storey Laxmi Niwas, which is more than 60 years old, reported cracks and tremors to the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The building has since tilted. Residents were shifted to hotels on Sunday by the MMRC.

MMRC’s statement also said, “Based on the report [of the structural audit], we will start repairs that may be needed. Meanwhile, we have provided accommodation for the occupants of the building by temporarily shifting them to nearby hotels.”

Afzal Mandavya, a resident of Laxmi Niwas who is now staying with a relative, said, “The authorities should have taken more precautions considering our building is dilapidated.” Jaykumar Jain, who owns a shop in Laxmi Building, said, “I feel authorities should take more precautions considering it is a matter of our lives. We are now assured that things are fine and we will be able to function normally in the next three days,” said Jain.

Those living in buildings near Laxmi Niwas said they’re worried about their homes too.

Laila Dias, a resident of the 80-year-old, Meher Manzil, said, “The Metro authorities know that our buildings are old and require more care due to which they should take more precautions. Today, the work was not taking place and hence we were in peace, but otherwise we are always in fear.”

Sada Sarvankar, the local legislator from Shiv Sena, said, “I personally visited the building where Metro work is on halt for now, but two separate audits will take place to ascertain the building’s stability. One audit is being done by Metro authorities and one I’ll have done by the BMC.”