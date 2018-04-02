Major fire burns down 10 oil godowns near Mumbai; no injuries reported

A major fire broke out in an oil storage godown in Bhiwandi and spread rapidly, burning down nine other godowns, early on Monday.

At least 10 godowns where oil and tyres are stored in Shree Ganesh Compound at Gundawali village in Bhiwandi have been charred, officials confirmed. The spot is around 31km from Mumbai.

Six fire tenders from Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Thane are currently fighting to douse the fire.

“The fire has spread to several godowns, so it is difficult to douse it completely soon. Our officials are working at the site,” said a fire officer from Bhiwandi, who did not wish to be named.

Officials said property to the tune of Rs 1 crore has got damaged, as per initial estimates. “No people were caught or hurt in the blaze as it started early morning,” the official said.

“Locals called the fire brigade as soon as they noticed the fire,” said Amar Shaikh, who works in one of the godowns. “There are several godowns in the area. Most of them store highly inflammable items such as oil and tyres.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.